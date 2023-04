Ukraine passed the heating season of 2022/2023 without purchasing imported coal, fully meeting the needs of thermal generation with domestically produced coal.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the beginning of the heating season, TPPs and CHPPs coal stocks in warehouses amounted to 1.5 million tons, which allowed us to count on a rather calm heating season," Halushchenko said.

According to him, at the end of the heating season, coal reserves in TPPs and CHPPs warehouses amounted to 1.2 million tons, and as of today, they have increased to 1.5 million tons.

Halushchenko also emphasized that the adoption of the gas PSO (assignment of public service obligation) made it possible to ensure the operation of TPPs and CHPPs, to which it was not physically possible to supply coal, in particular due to damage to the tracks.

"Gas was supplied only to those units whose design fuel is grade A coal, which is not mined in the territories controlled by Ukraine. From the point of view of the security of electricity supply, this decision was absolutely balanced and correct. It made it possible to operate generation plants and produce electricity," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 2022/2023 heating season officially ended on April 14 in Ukraine.