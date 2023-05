On Sunday, May 14, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kupiansk direction, numerous enemy attacks near Mariinka were also repulsed, while heavy battles continue for Bakhmut.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy launched 6 missile attacks, in particular on the city of Kharkiv and the village of Zolochiv. In addition, it launched 27 air strikes and carried out about 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Civilians were injured, private residential buildings, and other civil and administrative infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. In total, about 30 combat clashes occurred during the day in these areas of the front, Bakhmut and Mariinka remain in the epicenter of the hostilities.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation without significant changes, there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering with Ukraine. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Hirsk, Leonivka, Popivka, Chernihiv Region and Volfyne, Sadky, Sumy Region, as well as Oleksandrivka, Starytsia in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy held unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Masiutivka and Synkivka. It launched air strikes near Vilshana and Kyslivka. The settlements of Kamianka, Topolia, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Tabaivka of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling of the enemy.

In the Lyman direction during the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions. It carried out aviation strikes in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamenske, Spirne. The settlements of Makiivka, Luhansk Region, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamenske, Spirne and Berestove, Donetsk Region, were shelled.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. It carried out air strikes in the areas of ​ ​ the settlements of Ivanivske and Stupochky. Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Krasne, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Shumy of the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy attacks.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiivka, fired on the settlements of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Pervomaiske and Karlivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Mariinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ the city of Mariinka. At the same time, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region were under enemy attacks.

During the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk direction. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive actions. It launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Kizomys, Stanislav, Kherson Region. Meanwhile, about 30 settlements were shelled. Among them - Vremivka, Novopil, Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lvove, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to take measures to integrate illegal armed groups of the so-called "DPR" into its own armed forces. So, to all the personnel of one of the brigades of the 1st Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, an order was proved in which former servicemen of the so-called "DPR" were given a mandatory condition for replacing their military tickets for military tickets of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as for re-signing contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with a minimum military service period of two years. In case of refusal, these persons will be sent to the most dangerous sections of the front to participate in assault operations as part of advanced units.

The aviation of the Defense Forces delivered 12 strikes per day on areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment.

In addition, during this day our defenders destroyed 3 reconnaissance UAVs, 2 of them - of the Orlan-10 type and 1 Supercam.

Missile forces and artillery units hit 1 control point, 6 manpower concentration areas, 2 artillery units in firing positions and another 1 important enemy target.

Recall that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that in the north of Bakhmut they had to retreat to the "new line.”

Meanwhile, Maliar said that on May 14, Ukrainian defenders captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared up a significant area of ​ ​ forest in the area of Ivanivske. They also captured the invaders.