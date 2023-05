The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has said that Ukrainian soldiers are moving forward in the Bakhmut direction. The commander wrote about this on Telegram.

"The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction continues. Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front," General Syrskyi emphasized in his post on the social network.

According to Syrskyi, the Russians "lose equipment and manpower."