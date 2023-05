Russia Unlikely To Be Able To Effectively Coordinate Troops In Ukraine - British Intelligence

The British Defence Ministry believes that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

According to analysts, on paper, the Russian Joint Grouping of Troops in Ukraine is organized as the invasion forces 446 days ago. The Grouping still has more than 200,000 people, united in about 70 combat regiments and brigades, divided into five groups of troops.

Russian forces still have difficulties with limited freedom to conduct air operations.

However, in February 2022, they consisted of professional soldiers, were mainly equipped with fairly modern vehicles and regularly conducted exercises, aiming for complex joint operations, the British Ministry of Defence emphasized.

Today, Russian forces consist mainly of poorly trained mobilized reservists and are increasingly dependent on outdated equipment. Many of their units are severely understaffed. They regularly conduct only very simple infantry operations.

Critically, it is unlikely that the United Forces Group has managed to create a large, capable, mobile reserve to respond to emerging operational calls. It is unlikely that this organization will be able to effectively coordinate large-scale military actions along the 1,200-kilometer front line under stress, analysts said.

Recall that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate more than 650 occupiers.

In addition, British intelligence believes that the Russian Federation is counting on cruise missiles to disrupt the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.