Enemy Loses 5 Tanks And Over 620 Soldiers. Losses Of Russians Per Day

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate more than 650 occupiers, so the total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of a full-scale invasion amount to 199,000 people. The number of the killed occupiers is approaching the figure of 200,000.

It was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, today the total losses of the aggressor country are:

personnel - about 198,880 (+ 620) people eliminated;

tanks - 3,756 (+ 5) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 7,325 (+ 18) units;

artillery systems - 3,116 (+ 21) units;

MLRS - 562 (+ 1) units;

air defense systems - 314 (+ 0) units;

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2,696 (+ 31) units;

cruise missiles - 970 (+ 0) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units;

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,018 (+ 7) units;

special equipment - 404 (+ 2) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 25 drones of various types, most of which are strikes with which Russia tried to attack Ukraine.

On the night of May 14, Russian forces carried out two cruise missile attacks on Ternopil. As a result, there is destruction in the city.

On the night of May 13, in the Khmelnytskyi Region, as a result of enemy shelling, a hit was recorded on critical infrastructure, there are injured and wounded, damaged buildings and houses.