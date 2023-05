Catastrophic crash of military helicopters and army aircraft in the Bryansk Region of the aggressor state of Russia is the work of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners. Thanks to an organized ambush, they shot down two Мі-8 helicopters, a Su-34 bomber and a Su-35S.

Journalist Yurii Butusov stated this on Facebook.

"The historic victory of the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the sky over Russia! In one battle, in a brilliantly organized ambush, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system destroyed four Russian combat vehicles at once! The latest Russian Su-35S fighter, Su-34 bomber and two Мі-8 helicopters have been shot down! Judging by the released video, all these targets went at a significant altitude, and were suddenly destroyed by long-range anti-aircraft missiles, not having time to carry out an anti-missile maneuver. The missiles hit Russian aircraft and helicopters from the bow, so the Russians spread information that all the crews were destroyed, no one had time to jump out after a powerful defeat in the area of ​ ​ the cockpit," Butusov wrote.

He recalled that the cost of the most modern Russian serial Su-35S, judging by the export contract with the PRC, is USD 104 million per aircraft. So in one battle, several hundred million dollars worth of military equipment was destroyed. Pilots are also eliminated, the training of which "is not only expensive, but also requires many years."

According to him, the last time Russian aviation suffered such losses in one battle more than half a century ago - July 30, 1970.

"Then Israeli aviation carried out Operation Rimon-20, during which 4 Russian MiG-21 fighters were destroyed simultaneously in one battle, 3 pilots were eliminated, another MiG was damaged. The Israelis did not suffer losses in aircraft and pilots, and one of their fighters was also damaged. Now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have inscribed their unique feat in world history," Butusov wrote.

He believes that after such a successful counterattack, the Russians "lost air dominance over Bryansk," which will significantly limit the terrorist actions of the aviation of the Russian Federation.

"And hello to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and General Konoshenkov, who “have already fully destroyed the Ukrainian air defense many times,” and to the wacky Russian “military correspondents,” who for 15 months have been threatening as they, sitting in chairs in Moscow, "will take renege and kill,” Butusov summed up his post by adding a screenshot from the page of one of the Russian propagandists.