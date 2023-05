The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation Ihor Konashenkov has announced the death of two colonels who fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

The TASS propaganda publication reports this.

The commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Viacheslav Makarov, who led Russian troops near the village of Ivanivske, was liquidated during the assault.

According to Konashenkov, the commander died during the evacuation from the battlefield due to severe injuries.

In Bakhmut, the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, was also eliminated during the assault. The occupier died due to multiple shrapnel wounds.

Recall that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that in the north of Bakhmut they had to retreat to a "new line."

Meanwhile, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian soldiers are moving forward in the Bakhmut direction. According to Syrskyi, the Russians "lose equipment and manpower."