Enemy Revives Attacks At Front And Tries To Attack Rear With Missiles. General Staff Operational Update

Over the past day, May 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation dealt another massive blow to the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed-136/131 UAVs. However, 18 of the 23 drones were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. As a result, about 50 high-rise buildings were damaged. More than 30 civilians were wounded.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

They noted that the enemy carried out missile attacks on Ternopil and Mykolaiv, as a result there are injuried. In addition, the enemy launched 79 air strikes and carried out 99 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. In particular, as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, there are killed and wounded civilians.

The enemy continues to focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. In total, during the past day there were 57 combat clashes in these areas of the front, Bakhmut and Mariinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation is without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Prohres, Mkhy, Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv Region and Budarky, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Kliusy, Yeline, Zarichchia, Mkhy, Medvedivka, Yanzhulivka, Hremiach, Chernihiv Region and Stara Huta, Demianivka, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Bobylivka, Volfyne, Stepok, Riasne, Popivka, Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Khatnee, Hatyshche, Pletenovka, Bochkove, Nesterne, Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy held unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ Masiutivka, Novoselivske and the eastern outskirts of Stelmakhivka. It inflicted air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vilshana and Kotliarivka. Enemy artillery and mortar attacks were carried out at Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Tabaivka, Nikopol, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction during the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Terny, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in the Donetsk Region. Artillery shelling was carried out at Makiivka in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Berestove - Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut and Bila Hora. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Vasiutynske, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka and Pivnichne. Vasiukivka, Fedorivka Druha, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Donetsk Region suffered from enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on the area of Avdiivka and fired at Pervomaiske and Karlivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Mariinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ the city of Mariinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region were under enemy attacks.

During the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk direction. It launched an airstrike near Prechystivka.

He shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers are defending themselves. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Donetsk Region, Burlatske, Malynivka, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Beryslav and Kozatske, Kherson Region.

They fired on the settlements of Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Region; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Dmytrivka, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 25 drones of various types, most of which are strike UAVs with which Russia tried to attack Ukraine.

On the night of May 14, Russian forces carried out two cruise missile attacks on Ternopil. As a result, there is destruction in the city.

On the night of May 13, in the Khmelnytskyi Region, as a result of enemy shelling, a hit was recorded on critical infrastructure, there are injured and wounded, damaged buildings and houses.