On the night of May 14, the Russian occupiers tried to attack Kyiv with drones, but our air defense forces destroyed them on the far approaches.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Serhii Popko has stated this.

"The seventh air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! According to preliminary information, by midnight the attackers launched reconnaissance drones into the airspace around the capital. Most likely - to detect the positions of our air defense. All UAVs moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed on the far approaches," said the statement.

After midnight on May 14, an air alarm was declared throughout the country, which was associated with the launches of Russian missiles from strategic bombers from the Caspian direction. However, Popko claims that there were no rockets over the capital.

He noted that there was no preliminary destruction and trauma in the capital.

Later it became known that in addition to missiles, Russia launched drones on Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 25 drones of various types, most of which are strike UAVs with which Russia tried to attack Ukraine.

On the night of May 14, Russian forces carried out two cruise missile attacks on Ternopil. As a result, there is destruction in the city.

On the night of May 13, in the Khmelnytskyi Region, as a result of enemy shelling, a hit was recorded on critical infrastructure, there are injured and wounded, damaged buildings and houses.