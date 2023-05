Reznikov States That Expectations From Counteroffensive Of AFU May Be Overestimated In World

Expectations from the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be overestimated in the world. Allies are waiting for the next big success. This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, The Washington Post reports.

"Expectations from our counteroffensive campaign are overestimated in the world. Most people ... expect something huge," Reznikov said, adding that such expectations could lead to "emotional disappointment."

As the publication writes, the planned counteroffensive may mark the most important phase of the war, as Ukraine seeks to win back significant territory and prove that it is worthy of further support. Offensive operations usually require an overwhelming advantage, but Russian forces are well entrenched in fortified defenses along the entire front, making it difficult to estimate how far Ukrainian soldiers will be able to advance.

"Preparations for the offensive, the details of which remain secret, posed a difficult question to Ukrainian officials: will it be enough to impress Ukraine? What result will be enough to impress the West, especially Washington?" the publication writes.

"I believe that the more victories we have on the battlefield, the more people will believe in us, which means that we will receive more aid," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is seeking to make a quick breakthrough in what has essentially slowed to an artillery war in the country's east and south, in which neither side has made significant territorial gains.

The pressure on Ukraine is due to past victories on the battlefield - repelling Russia's attempt to capture Kyiv, pushing out the occupiers of strongholds during surprise attacks in the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions.

"We inspired everywhere, because it was believed that we would fall within 72 hours," Reznikov explained.

According to the Minister of Defense, Ukraine's partners now have common expectations that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will succeed again. As he noted, the allies declared the need for "the next example of success that they must show their people."

"But I cannot tell you what the scale of this success will be. Ten kilometers, 30 kilometers, 100 kilometers, 200 kilometers?" the Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the spokeswoman of the Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk asked to maintain informational silence and not to discuss preparations for a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 2, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

On April 30, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that in the near future everyone will see the expected results.