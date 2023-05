The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has arrested the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

The court made such a decision on May 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The HACC granted the request of the SACPO prosecutor to change Trukhanov's preventive measure in the case of Odesa Krayan.

In view of the fact that the accused did not pay UAH 30 million of bail, determined by the court, the prosecutor petitioned the court to change the preventive measure from bail to detention with an alternative to bail.

Having heard the arguments of the parties, the court partially granted the application and applied to the accused a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with an alternative to making UAH 13 million of bail.

In compliance with the court decision, the accused was taken into custody in the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to take into custody the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov, who is accused in the case of the Krayan plant and released him on bail of UAH 30 million.

Trukhanov is accused of taking possession of budget funds in the amount of more than UAH 92 million as a result of the implementation of a scheme to purchase the premises of the administrative building of the former Krayan plant at twice the price.

Since October 2018, this case has been considered in the Malynivskyi District Court of Odesa.

On July 4, 2019, the Malynivskyi District Court of the city of Odesa announced the acquittal of the Odesa City Mayor and other persons.

On July 31, 2019, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed an appeal against this acquittal.

On February 11, 2021, the HACC Appeals Chamber granted appeals from SACPO prosecutors regarding the abolition of the acquittal of the Malynivskyi District Court of Odesa and sending the case to a new trial in the High Anti-Corruption Court.

On March 31, 2021, the first preparatory hearing in the case was held in the High Anti-Corruption Court.