The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the leadership of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions to prepare for the stabilization and reintegration of de-occupied territories. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution "On preparations for actions to stabilize the situation in the de-occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and their reintegration." According to the document, coordination bodies are formed at the Donetsk and Luhansk Regional Military Administrations in order to prepare for actions immediately after the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territories.

It concerns the development of detailed action plans, the formation of a personnel reserve and material and technical reserves. The main areas of preparation are: safety; restoration of state authorities; humanitarian response; restoration of infrastructure; medical response and psychological support; social protection; economics; information policy; education.

The relevant plans will be approved in agreement with the Coordination Headquarters on Deoccupied Territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the action plan for the implementation of the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, taking into account its expected release in the near future.