Mine In Donetsk Region De-Energized Due To Enemy Shelling - Energy Ministry

Due to shelling by the Russian occupiers on May 11, a coal mine in the Donetsk Region was de-energized, and as a result of the hostilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, electricity supply was restored to 22,500 consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Donetsk Regions.

It is noted that the energy system of Ukraine works stably.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes on Ukraine over the past day.