As of May 12, agricultural enterprises sowed 3.587 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops for the 2023 harvest.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, spring wheat - 246,600 hectares; spring barley - 736,700 hectares; peas - 131,100 hectares; oats - 141,000 hectares; corn - 2,265,800 hectares; buckwheat - 8,340 hectares; millet - 10,900 hectares; other grain and leguminous crops - 46,920 hectares.

Over the past week, 1,266,900 hectares of grain and leguminous crops have been sown.

Sugar beet sowing is carried out by farmers in 14 regions, having sown 204,800 hectares, most of all in the Vinnytsia Region - 52,000 hectares.

Sunflowers are sown by farmers of all regions, 2,725,600 hectares are sown, 357,100 hectares are sown by the leaders - the Poltava Region.

Soybean sowing is carried out by 22 regions, currently 748,800 hectares have been sown, farmers of the Ternopil Region have sown the most - 100,100 hectares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to sow more than 13 million hectares of agricultural land this year.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in the harvest of grain and leguminous crops by 16.6% or 8.8 million tons to 44.3 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

At the same time, the gross production of oil crops is expected to increase to 19.2 million tons against 18.2 million tons the previous year.