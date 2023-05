On May 11, 2023, Ukraine received financing from the World Bank in the amount of USD 132 million.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The loan funds were transferred to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine as a result of the implementation of the measures provided for in the framework of the project of the program "Acceleration of private investments in agriculture".

"We are grateful to the World Bank for the provided financing. The raised funds will allow us to continue to maintain the financial stability of Ukraine and reimburse priority expenses, in particular in the agricultural sector, to improve the situation in the food industry and ensure food security of Ukraine," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

The loan was granted as part of the Loan Agreement (project of the program "Acceleration of Private Investments in Agriculture") between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 1.25 billion from the United States of America.

Today, Ukraine is implementing a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" for a total amount of USD 16.5 billion and EUR 1.4 billion (IBRD loans, IDA loans, grants from the Trust Fund of many donors).