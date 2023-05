Court Allows Trial In Absentia Of Ex-Deputy Justice Minister Chernyshov In Case Of NBU Ex-Head

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed an absentee investigation of the former Deputy Minister of Justice Denys Chernyshov, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko.

This is reported on the website of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated April 28, 2023, permission was granted to carry out a special pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against Denys Viktorovych Chernyshov, born on July 11, 1974, who is suspected of committing the crimes provided for in Part 2 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.

Currently, Chernyshov is hiding from the investigation abroad.

According to preliminary information, he is in Austria.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court arrested the ex-Deputy Minister of Justice Chernyshov in absentia.

According to the investigation, between 2014 and 2019, the management of Ukrgasbank secured the conclusion of 52 fictitious contracts with "agents" who allegedly attracted large clients to the bank, and unjustifiably transferred over UAH 206 million for their "services."

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested in absentia the former chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko.