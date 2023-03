The State Property Fund (SPF) plans to put up for privatization the confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs Mikhail Shelkov, Oleg Deripaska, and Arkady Rotenberg.

This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov, in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SPF has already handed over the assets of fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych and Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, as well as Demurinsky GZK, which belonged to Russian businessman Mikhail Shelkov. We are preparing to put Demurinsky GZK up for privatization. As for other assets, we are still working on taking them into management," he said.

Umierov noted that if the state transfers other Russian assets to the SPF, which will be confiscated by a court decision, the fund will put them up for privatization.

"The Mykolaiv Alumina Plant has not yet been legally managed by the SPF. As soon as we get it under management, we plan to quickly put it up for auction. In general, it will take 60-90 days to prepare the facility for privatization. The privatization of the plant will actually begin in the second or third quarter of this year. From the moment of the announcement of the auction, the fund will operate in the same way as it did at the Demurinsky GZK. UAH 40 million was needed to start the enterprise there. We looked at the available assets and decided to put the products that were preserved at the GZK on Prozorro. And for these funds launched the enterprise and paid salaries," he said.

Also, according to Umierov, the SPF plans to put up for privatization the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center confiscated from the Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg.

"We are interested in putting it up for auction as soon as possible. We need to conduct a legal, technical and financial audit first," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv and other property in Ukraine from the Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg.

In February, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the property of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in favor of the state.