Foreign companies must finally decide on whose side they are in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has written this on Twitter.

Also, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President called on the chief executive officer of SpaceX Gwen Shotwell to choose on whose side she directly is.

“A year of Ukraine’s resistance & companies have to decide: Either they are on the side of Ukraine & the right to freedom, and don’t seek ways to do harm. Or they are on RF’s side & its "right" to kill & seize territories. #SpaceX (Starlink) & Mrs. #Shotwell should choose a specific option,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SpaceX limited Ukraine's use of the Starlink satellite Internet service to control drones in hostilities against Russia. Shotwell stated that Starlink, which provided Ukrainian military broadband to protect against Russians, was "never intended to be used as a weapon."