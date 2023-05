In the south of Ukraine, the occupiers are in panic, because they do not know which side to expect the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because of this, they disperse their efforts to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

It was announced by the head of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk in the telethon, Radio Freedom quotes.

"The enemy continues to fire despite the fact that it still feels alienated from our side and tries to take positions very carefully, because it feels restless in this lane that we are working on," she said.

According to the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers are tightly changing the left bank of the Dnieper in order to prevent the Defense Forces from getting over the river and subsequent dry land.

Humeniuk also noted that the deportation of the local population is confirmation that the invaders are trying to equip the line of defense.

"But their panic is visible and is that they do not know from what direction to expect the maximum force of the strike and that is why they are spraying their efforts on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are hot in the Zaporizhzhia direction. On May 10, local residents reported explosions near Vasylivka, Mykhailivka and Tokmak.

In addition, the Russian occupiers attack coastal settlements of the Kherson Region with aerial bombs, because they are afraid of the Armed Forces counteroffensive.