Occupiers Hot In Zaporizhzhia Direction. Explosions Ring Out Near Vasylivka, Mykhailivka And Tokmak

Local residents report explosions near the temporarily occupied settlements of Vasylivka, Mykhailivka and Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region.

It was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are hot. Local residents report the sounds of explosions near Vasylivka, Mykhailivka and Tokmak. We are waiting for details from the General Staff," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers in the temporarily captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, began a "serious panic." Local residents reported queues at gas stations.

Also in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian invaders intensified filtration measures. The reason for this was enemy soldiers who, under the guise of civilians, are trying to leave the city.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers plan to "evacuate" about 3,100 people from the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Enerhodar. In particular, it concerns 2,700 employees of the station and their families.

Earlier it became known that Russian invaders and collaborators are preparing to organize a new wave of "evacuation" of residents of settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.