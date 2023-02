In Great Britain, there are discussions about the transfer of Harpoon anti-ship missiles or Storm Shadows air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine. The Times writes about it.

The publication reports that sources in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have confirmed that Kyiv is ready to use missiles to strike the annexed Crimea.

Harpoon missiles cost around GBP 1.2 million each and have a maximum range of 240 km. Storm Shadow missiles cost around GBP 2.2 million and can engage targets up to 560 km away, although modified versions for export have a much shorter range.

Negotiations are currently underway to decide exactly how many British long-range missiles can be sent, despite earlier fears that giving Ukraine the ability to carry out cross-border strikes on Russia could lead to an escalation of the conflict, the publication said.

Harpoon anti-ship missiles have already been transferred to Ukraine by Denmark and can be adapted for firing from trucks, although they will be less accurate when attacking ground targets. Storm Shadow missiles can also be launched from the ground, but are more likely to be mounted on Ukrainian aircraft.