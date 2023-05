AFU Destroy More Than 600 Occupiers And 14 Artillery Systems. General Staff Announces Russian Losses Per Day

Over the past day, the defense forces of Ukraine eliminated another 610 Russian occupiers, so the losses of invaders in our country in manpower since the beginning of a full-scale invasion have already amounted to 196,920 soldiers. Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 enemy artillery systems, 12 AFVs and 4 tanks in a day.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 11, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 196,920 (+ 610) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,740 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,287 (+ 12) units,

artillery systems - 3,053 (+ 14) units,

MLRS - 557 (+ 2) units,

air defense systems - 310 (+ 2) units,

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,627 (+ 3) units,

cruise missiles - 970 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,984 (+ 10) units,

special equipment - 391 (+ 2) units.

"The data is being specified," the military command added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Wednesday, May 10, the Ukrainian military eliminated 690 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 196,310. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed two tanks, 15 missiles, 6 UAVs and 18 AFVs.

In the Bakhmut direction over the past nine months, the enemy has lost about 100,000 in manpower, of which 20,000 are fatal losses. If such a trend continues, "there will be no one to be sent to attack."