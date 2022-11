Donald Trump announces his intention to run for president and take part in 2024 elections

American billionaire Donald Trump announced his intention to participate in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. Trump previously held this position from 2017 to 2021.

Trump made the corresponding statement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, his words are quoted by The Washington Post.

"That comeback begins right now. To make America great and glorious again, I am announcing today my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said.

The publication writes that on Tuesday, November 15, Trump's lawyers submitted relevant documents to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump's new campaign company will coordinate with the existing Trump Save America joint fundraising committee, it said. This will allow Trump to raise funds for other political activities at the same time.

Current U.S. President Joe Biden reacted to Trump's statement. On Tuesday, November 15, he posted a message on his Twitter account: Donald Trump has failed America.

Donald Trump is 76 years old. From January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021, he served as the 45th President of the United States. During his presidency, Trump was twice called for his resignation.

Trump was also remembered for the fact that during the previous presidential election, his supporters, who disagreed with the results of the vote, took over the Capitol. Several people died then.

In addition, at Trump's Florida residence, FBI agents discovered more than 10 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked as containing state secrets.

We will remind, at the beginning of August 2022, Trump said that it was allegedly Ukraine that provoked Russia to start a full-scale invasion with its efforts to return Crimea and join NATO.