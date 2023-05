President Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Skadovsk City Military Administration in the Kherson Region and appointed Serhii Kukhta as its head. This is stated in decree No. 268 and order No. 81 dated May 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy also formed the Vynohradove Village Military Administration in the Kherson Region and appointed Valerii Melnychenko as its head.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson Region, Russian invaders are curtailing the activities of district and city administrations.

In April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the command of the Russian invaders had transferred a group of prisoners to the temporarily occupied Skadovsk. They are supposed to ensure "law and order" in the city.

In November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian occupiers had moved the occupation administration from Kherson, liberated by Ukraine, to Skadovsk.