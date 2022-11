The Russian occupiers have moved the occupation administration of Kherson to Skadovsk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupation administration of Kherson has been moved to the city of Skadovsk," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy resorts to intimidating civilians, spreading information about the possible blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

At the same time, the local population is deprived of means of communication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two barges of the Russian military near the Antonivskyi Bridge, preventing the evacuation of the invaders.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov does not exclude that the operation to liberate Kherson may last until the end of next month.

In the Kherson Region, the occupiers are removing medical equipment from local hospitals.

Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia appointed head of administration in the occupied territory of the Kherson Region, announced the formation of a territorial defense battalion in Kherson. It will allegedly have one and a half thousand fighters.