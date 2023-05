U.S. Will Transfer Confiscated Russian Assets To Ukraine For The First Time - Reuters

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the first transfer of confiscated assets of the aggressor state of Russia for use in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, May 10.

The agency notes that last year the U.S. Department of Justice accused Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev of violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. He was accused of financing Russians who contributed to separatism in Crimea. Then, according to Garland, he also announced the "arrest of millions of dollars from an account in a U.S. financial institution related to Malofeev's violation of sanctions."

In February, the U.S. Attorney General announced that he authorized the transfer of this money for use in Ukraine.

"Although this is the first transfer by the United States of confiscated Russian funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine, it will not be the last," Garland emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Germany froze Russian assets worth EUR 5.32 billion.

Switzerland also froze Russian assets worth EUR 7.2 billion.

However, in March, the European Union reported that they had difficulties with the confiscation of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.