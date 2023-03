The European Union's plans to confiscate Russian assets worth about USD 350 billion are an unprecedented step. However, according to the head of the EU task force Anders Anlid, the implementation of this intention is difficult, Euractiv reports with reference to AFP.

Anlid noted that "there is nothing simple" when it comes to finding huge sums of money to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. But Europe, according to him, must be "innovative". Anders Anlid noted that finding a legal way to confiscate the relevant assets is a challenge.

It is indicated that many Russians subject to sanctions appealed the restrictions imposed on them in court. So, for example, the General Court of the EU issued a temporary order on the suspension of part of the sanctions against the Russian Formula-1 racing driver Nikita Mazepin - the son of the owner and executive director of the manufacturer of chemical products Uralchem.

"This only shows that our European Union is a union built on the rule of law," Anlid said.

According to him, this is the first case when the European Union plans not only to freeze assets, but also to seize and redistribute them. Such a precedent, Anlid argues, is rare even at the global level, except for the Iraqi assets the US seized at the end of Saddam Hussein's regime.

"I hope we can achieve results during the (Swedish EU) presidency... But these are complex issues. There will be short-term and long-term aspects of what we do," Anlid said.

He added that the task force will have to "be a little bit innovative to move forward."