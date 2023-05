Part Of Consumers In 6 Regions Remain Without Electricity Due To Enemy Shelling - Energy Ministry

Part of the consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, as a result of artillery shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Region, 753 consumers were disconnected from gas supply as of this morning.

"Despite the difficult security situation, the power industry continues restoration work. Over the course of a day, it was possible to restore power to 9,500 consumers. Most of them are consumers in the Donetsk and Kherson Regions," the message says.

It is noted that the energy system works stably.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company will reload power units with fresh nuclear fuel and carry out planned repair work to ensure their effective operation during the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024.