The demilitarization of the aggressor state will continue until Russia withdraws all its troops from the territory of Ukraine beyond the borders as of 1991, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was stated in a message on the Facebook account of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday, May 10.

Yusov said that the "bangs" at military facilities of the Russian Federation will continue, as it is a consequence of armed aggression against Ukraine. According to him, there are certain forces in Russia itself that know logistics and locations of military facilities, so demilitarization will continue.

"It will continue until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine completely - beyond the borders of 1991, does not extradite war criminals and compensates for all damages," Andrii Yusov emphasized.

Also, the representative of the Defense Intelligence emphasized that Russian special services can arrange provocations against Russians against the background of military failures in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, The New York Times, citing the opinions of military analysts, reported that the increase in attacks and all kinds of troubles with the infrastructure facilities of the aggressor state of Russia help create the basis for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

British intelligence believes that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is unlikely to be able to fully protect its railways from sabotage.

On May 1, Andrii Yusov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue the demilitarization of the occupied territories of the country in order to expel the troops of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.