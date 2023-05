Largest number of Ukrainian refugees in EU countries live in Germany, followed by Poland

52% of Ukrainians who received the status of temporary protection in the EU are registered in Germany and Poland - almost 1.1 million in Germany and 977,000 in Poland.

This is stated in a statement by Eurostat.

According to the report, as of March 31, 2023, a total of 3.9 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, enjoyed temporary protection status in EU countries.

The main countries receiving refugees were Germany (1,067,755 people; 27% of the total), Poland (976,575; 25%), and the Czech Republic (325,245; 8%).

Compared to the end of February 2023, the number of refugees from Ukraine decreased throughout the EU (-116,930 people; -3%) due to the cancellation of registration of their temporary protection statuses. The most significant reduction was observed in the Czech Republic (-122,585; -27%), Sweden (-23,635; -49%), and Poland (-17,180; -2%). At the same time, growth was registered in Germany (+33,125; +3%), Italy (+7,430; +5%), and Romania (+6,640; +6%).

Thus, the trend continues when Germany consolidates its leadership in the number of refugees from Ukraine, and its gap with Poland grows, although it remains insignificant compared to other countries.

For the first time, Germany became the leader based on the results of November 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection in Europe as of January 31, 2023, is 4,823,330. There were 1,563,390 people in Poland and 881,400 in Germany.

Moreover, according to Eurostat data, 971,900 people were registered in Germany on January 31 and 969,400 in Poland.