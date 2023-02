According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection in Europe as of January 31, 2023 is 4,823,330 people. This was reported by the official portal of the UNHCR.

According to UNHCR estimates, the largest number of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status in Poland is 1,563,390, over two months their number increased by 55,500.

It is noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status in Europe by the end of January 2023 exceeded 4.95 million people, but later the data on Germany was updated in two months, according to which they recorded a decrease in the number of Ukrainians in the country with this status by more than 140,000 - to 881,400.

The Czech Republic is in third place, where the number of refugees registered for temporary protection from Ukraine has increased since the end of November by 22,700 - to 485,100.

Italy is in fourth place - 169,310 (an increase of 5,100). Next is Spain - 161,010 (an increase of 6,500).

The United Kingdom - 158,800 (up 12,600), and Bulgaria - 151,710 (up 5,700).

More than 100,000 Ukrainians registered for temporary protection in France, Romania and Slovakia: respectively 118,990 (data as of October 21), 110,900 (growth by 33,000) and 107,000 (growth by 5,800).

Austria registered 92,440 Ukrainian refugees (growth by 5,500), the Netherlands - 85,210 (growth by 6,000), Switzerland - 78,890 (growth by 9,300), Lithuania - 73,610 (growth by 3,000)

Also, Ukrainian refugees are registered in Ireland - 72,580 (an increase of 8,300), Belgium - 64,410 (an increase of 4,900), Portugal - 57,110 (an increase of 4,200) and Sweden - 51,230 (an increase of 2,800).

There are 49,290 Ukrainian refugees registered in Finland (growth by 5,500), Latvia - 45,300 (growth by 2,500), Estonia - 42,830 (growth by 4,100), Norway - 38,580 (growth by 6,500), Denmark - 37,690 (growth by 2,700), and Hungary - 33,630 (growth by 1,300).

The number of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status in Greece is 20,960 (growth by 1,000), in Cyprus - 20,600 growth by 2,300), in Croatia - 20,490 (growth by 1,400).

8,660 Ukrainian refugees were registered in Slovenia, 7,920 in Montenegro, 2,240 in Iceland, 1,540 in Malta, 1,230 in Serbia and Kosovo and 540 in Liechtenstein.