In April 2023, the sales of electric vehicles (EV) increased by 12% month over month to 2,128 cars.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past month, the Ukrainian fleet has been replenished with 2,128 battery electric vehicles (BEV). Of these: new - 453 units, used - 1,675 units. Relative to the March result, the number of first-time registered electric vehicles in Ukraine increased by almost 12%. Moreover, the total growth in the electric segment of the car market occurred thanks to the imported second-hand (+ 21% by March), the demand for new electric vehicles decreased by 14%. Consequently, the share of new cars in April BEV registrations was 21%, compared to 28% in March," the report said.

The most popular in April among new electric vehicles were: Volkswagen ID.4 - 129 units, Dong Feng M-NV - 53 units, Volkswagen ID.6 - 36 units, MG4 EV - 26 units, Honda e - 23 units.

The most popular in April among the BEVs first registered in Ukraine were: Nissan Leaf - 366 units, Tesla Model 3 - 156 units, Volkswagen e-Golf - 145 units, Renault Zoe - 113 units, Volkswagen ID.4 - 111 units.

Since the beginning of the year, 7,000 electric vehicles have been sold in Ukraine, of which 24% are new and 76% used.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sale of electric cars increased 1.5 times to 13,600 cars year over year.