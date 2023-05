Zaluzhnyi Could Not Come To Meeting Of NATO Military Committee Due To Difficult Situation At Front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, will not be able to participate in the meeting of the NATO Military Committee on Wednesday, May 10, due to the "difficult operational situation in defense against Russian aggression."

This was announced by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, opening the meeting, Ukrinform writes.

Bauer said that yesterday, May 9, he received a letter from Zaluzhnyi. In it, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that due to the difficult operational situation in defense against Russian aggression, he would not be able to attend the meeting even via video conference.

"Our best wishes are with the Ukrainian defenders. We are focused on getting Valerii's assessment from his military representative ... on the latest developments in the places where Ukrainians are fighting for what is rightfully theirs," Bauer added.

He noted that the members of the Military Committee will hear information from the military representative of Ukraine to NATO, Major General Serhii Salkutsan.

