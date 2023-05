Energy Commission Allows Population To Sell Electricity Of Its Own Generation

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) allowed the population to sell electricity of its own generation.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 9, 2023, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities at its meeting adopted a decision to grant all consumers of electric energy (both domestic and non-domestic) the right to sell energy produced by a generating plant and/or a storage plant such a consumer of electricity to any supplier under a free contract and at a contractual price," the message reads.

It is noted that such a decision will contribute to the expansion of competition in the retail market of electric energy and is aimed at the development of distributed generation and ensuring the implementation of a green energy transformation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.