The Supervisory Board approved the financial plan for 2023 of the largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta, the document envisages obtaining a record annual net profit in the amount of UAH 11.96 billion.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“For the first time in its history, Ukrnafta has prepared a financial plan in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On the Management of State-Owned Objects". The company's supervisory board has already approved this financial plan. The document foresees obtaining a record annual net profit of UAH 11.96 billion. Since this indicator exceeds UAH 50 million, such a financial plan is subject to approval by the Cabinet of Ministers. Before this, it is necessary to obtain 5 mandatory opinions of the ministries: the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Finance," the message reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have already approved the company's financial plan without comments.

"The Ministry of Economy agreed with the financial plan with comments that were taken into account in the updated version of the document. The company has also already taken into account part of the comments of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. The rest is being discussed. In particular, the Ministry of Finance draws attention to the fact that the company's revenues in 2023 will increase by 81% compared to 2022. In this regard, there is a need for additional substantiation of whether such an ambitious plan is realistic. Work is currently underway to coordinate and provide justifications for all comments of the Ministry of Finance," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended the first quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.