World Bank Will Provide Ukraine With Grant Of UAH 350 Million To Restore Health Care System

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with a grant of over UAH 350 million to restore the health care system.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on May 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These funds will help us in the reconstruction of destroyed hospitals and the purchase of new equipment. An important element is the improvement of the efficiency of the provision of medical services in the de-occupied territories, in particular, the equipping of hospitals with alternative power sources," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the funds will be raised within the framework of the Heal Ukraine project, which Ukraine is implementing together with the World Bank Group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the World Bank announced additional grant funding for Ukraine in the amount of USD 2.5 billion.

In December 2022, the Ministry of Health and the World Bank signed a loan agreement for EUR 100 million.