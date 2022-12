The Ministry of Health and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement for EUR 100 million.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health, together with the World Bank, is launching a new project in the field of restoring the health system - the Health Enhancement and Life-saving (HEAL Ukraine) Project. On December 22, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe Arup Banerji signed an agreement on a loan of EUR 100 million and an agreement on an irrevocable grant of USD 10 million from the Global Financial Fund. These funds will provide initial funding for the project, the total cost of which will be USD 500 million," it says.

It is noted that at the moment, with the support of the World Bank, the Ministry of Health continues to implement two large projects in the field of health care: Serving People, Improving Health Project, and Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Project.

The World Bank's total loan for these projects is USD 681.1 million.

The HEAL project will include measures to meet new and urgent mental health and rehabilitation needs.

In particular, measures aimed at introducing effective rehabilitation and mental health services will be funded.

This will allow better responding to the current crisis situation and create better platforms for the provision of services in the future.

"The project provides for the purchase of necessary rehabilitation equipment and vehicles for mobile multidisciplinary mental health teams; carrying out rehabilitation work in institutions providing services in the field of mental health and rehabilitation; training of healthcare providers at primary and specialized levels. The HEAL project plan provides for measures to restore and support primary care institutions and hospitals. First of all, it concerns the restoration of damaged and destroyed buildings and structures of medical institutions," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the World Bank approved a financing package of USD 610 million to address the urgent needs of Ukraine.