The Third Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wiped out the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation near Bakhmut.

The founder of the Azov regiment and the leader of the National Corps party, Andrii Biletskyi, announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the offensive actions of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation were defeated. In fact, the 6th and 8th companies of this brigade were completely destroyed. The brigade's intelligence was destroyed, a significant number of armored combat vehicles were destroyed, and a significant number of POWs were captured. The so-called 3rd Assault Squad of the Wagner PMC suffered heavy losses," Biletskyi said.

According to him, the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducted with a width of 3 km and a depth of 2 km, 600 meters.

This entire territory is completely freed from the Russian occupying forces.

The information about the destruction of the Russian brigade was also confirmed by the AFU.

"Prigozhin's report about the escape of the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from near Bakhmut and the "500 corpses" of Russians who remained there is true," the third assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

During two days of attacks on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, the stormtroopers of the 3rd separate assault brigade as part of the tactical group Azov eliminated 64 occupiers, another 87 - halfway to the previously mentioned ones (the elimination is ongoing, the data is being clarified).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is trying to capture Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

Prigozhin announced the escape of Russian motorized riflemen from near Bakhmut. The hole in the defense had to be plugged by the Wagner mercenaries.