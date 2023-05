The British government is preparing to include Russia's private military company Wagner on the list of terrorist organizations. This may happen in the coming weeks.

The British publication The Times writes about this with reference to its own sources in the government of the United Kingdom.

A well-informed interlocutor of the publication said that the British government worked for two months on the legal justification for including Wagner on the list of terrorist organizations.

"The ban on the group is imminent and will probably be put into effect within a few weeks," said the interlocutor of the publication.

Listing a mercenary group as a terrorist organization would make it a criminal offense to attend its meetings, wear its symbols or support its actions.

This puts Wagner on par with groups such as Al-Qaeda or ISIS.

In addition, the UK government will impose financial sanctions on Wagner, affecting the mercenaries' ability to raise funds if they go through British financial institutions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized Wagner as an international criminal organization.

In addition, the Council called on international parliaments and governments to recognize the mercenaries as an international criminal organization.

As earlier reported, the United States included the Russian Wagner in the list of transnational criminal organizations.