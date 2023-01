Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) included the Russian private military company Wagner in the list of transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After the announcement of the Wagner PMC as a transnational criminal organization, the freezing of the organization's American assets will take place.

A ban will also come into force on U.S. individuals and entities to provide cash, goods or services to this PMC.

It is reported that the "Wagnerites" are involved in serious crimes, including mass executions, rapes, child abductions and physical violence in different countries of the world - in Ukraine, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali.

The United States also added to the sanctions list a number of legal entities and individuals on various continents that support the activities of the Wagner PMC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak said that the founder of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin wants to strengthen his position in the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to occupy a high state post.