On Tuesday, May 9, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day.

She wrote about it on her Twitter.

"Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended every day. So, it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe. I welcome President @ZelenskyyUa's decision to make 9 May Europe Day also here in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MEGOEfgyIq," wrote Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Verkhovna Rada cancel the celebration of Victory Day on May 9.

Zelenskyy also established Europe Day in Ukraine on May 9.

Meanwhile, a military parade is being held in Moscow on May 9. The occupiers decided not to cancel it, despite the recent attack on the Kremlin by two drones.

Six foreign leaders will participate in the parade along with the dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes. These are the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and the prime minister of Armenia.