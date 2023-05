"We Are Preparing Very Carefully." Shmyhal Tells When AFU Will Start Counteroffensive

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is carefully preparing for the upcoming counteroffensive in order to "demonstrate success." It will start when the "right time" is.

He told Sky News about this during a visit to Great Britain.

"We are preparing very carefully, because this is a very important operation, and we understand that we must demonstrate the success of this operation to our society, our partners, the whole world and our enemy," said Shmyhal, answering a journalist's question, why the Ukrainian military has not officially launched an offensive for so long.

He added: "We will start...when the time is right, when it is fully ready...we will launch a counteroffensive immediately when our military and political leadership decides."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated that expectations of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be overestimated in the world.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also spoke about the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, this is "the last great opportunity for Ukrainians to achieve some kind of military success."