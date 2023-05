In January-April, the thermal power plants (TPP) of the DTEK Energy company generated 4.5 billion kWh of electricity in the Ukrainian energy system.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that such volumes are equivalent to the average consumption of about 1.5 million families for a whole year.

"The Ukrainian energy system continues to cope with colossal challenges. Energy workers, intensively preparing for the upcoming heating season, continue to eliminate the consequences of racist attacks and restore equipment after hundreds of enemy missiles and drones. The thermal generation of DTEK has been attacked 32 times since September. To date, only for the restoration of the damaged and destroyed equipment of the TPP requires more than UAH 6.5 billion. Despite this and the ongoing shelling, power engineers are doing everything possible to maintain the stability of the Ukrainian energy system with maneuvering capacities," said Ildar Saleev, director general of DTEK Energy.

