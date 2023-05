The military of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation shelled the thermal power plant of the DTEK Energy company for the second time in a week.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the morning of May 5, as a result of intense shelling, the thermal power plant of DTEK Energy was once again damaged. This is the second wave of shelling by the enemy in the last week. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. As a result of the attack, the company's equipment was seriously damaged," the message reads.

After the shelling of the energy companies stopped, they began to eliminate their consequences.

"Since September of last year, DTEK Energy’s energy enterprises have been attacked 32 times. As a result, 3 energy workers were killed, 28 were injured. There were also killed and injured workers of subcontractors and rescuers," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 4, as a result of shelling by the occupiers, the thermal power plant of DTEK Energy was once again damaged.