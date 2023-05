Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba went on a visit to Guatemala, where he will take part in the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States. This is the first ever visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to this country.

He announced this on his Instagram.

"The best way to spend Europe Day... to be on the road to Latin America to open new horizons for European Ukraine. Ahead is a short road to a far, but sincerely friendly Guatemala, where, at the invitation of my colleague Mario Bucaro Flores, I will take part in the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and make a bilateral visit. This country at a time of trouble proved itself as a true friend. And Ukraine appreciates friends," Kuleba wrote.

He noted that this visit is historical for three reasons:

The first ever visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to Guatemala. The first ever participation of Ukraine in the Council of Ministers of the ACS. The first visit of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to Latin America in ten years.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also noted that the ACS includes 25 Caribbean states. He stressed that this is an important region that has significant resources, is interested in Ukrainian goods, experience in digitalization of the government and mutually beneficial political cooperation in international organizations.

"My visit to Latin America is part of the Foreign Ministry's course to open new horizons for Ukraine, Ukrainian business and citizens. It will open a new page of Ukraine's relations with Latin American countries and strengthen cooperation with the Global South," he added.

