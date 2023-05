Occupiers Taking Looted Property From Front-Line Areas In Zaporizhzhia Region To Crimea - General Staff

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russian occupiers are transporting the looted property to Crimea in the trucks of collaborators.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian occupiers do not stop robbing Ukrainian citizens, enterprises and state institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In order to remove looted property from settlements near the battle line, the invaders involve drivers and truck owners from among local collaborators.

"They are taking it in the direction of Crimea," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the movement of five trucks with S-300 missiles in the direction of Zaporizhzhia was recorded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, said that buses are arriving in Kamyanka-Dniprovska of the Zaporizhzhia Region to evacuate the occupiers.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, in Tokmak, the occupiers issue Russian passports after handing in the passport of a Ukrainian citizen.

In the temporarily captured Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupiers are preparing to escape. They rob hotels en masse, taking away property.