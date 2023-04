In the Zaporizhzhia Region, in Tokmak, the occupiers issue Russian passports after handing in the passport of a Ukrainian citizen.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, in the city of Tokmak, the Russian occupying so-called "authorities" announced that in order to obtain a Russian passport, it is necessary to submit a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a birth certificate and take fingerprints," the message reads.

At the same time, it is noted that the occupiers will allegedly return the original passport of a citizen of Ukraine and birth certificate to the owners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the invaders are forcing school teachers to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship and obtain a Russian passport by June 1.

Earlier, the mayor of Melitopol reported that the Russian occupiers are driving residents of the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine into a "passport jam." The Russians pressure people to get a Russian passport.