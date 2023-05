The State Property Fund and the Ministry of Energy have approved the methodology to determine damage and losses caused to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

This follows from a statement by the SPF, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The methodology summarizes the rules for assessing damage and losses caused to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of loss, destruction, or damage due to Russian aggression. As of February 2023, the total amount of damage caused to the energy sector of Ukraine due to a full-scale invasion of Russia is USD 8.1 billion (KSE calculations). The total damage to Ukraine's infrastructure reached USD 143.8 billion," the message says.

It is noted that the mechanisms for assessing actual losses and the need to restore lost, destroyed, and damaged energy infrastructure facilities were developed based on national and international assessment standards, as well as World Bank guidelines on damage assessment, etc.

"‎We must restore everything that was destroyed by the war. Russia must bear responsibility for its actions. The methodology will help Ukrainian energy companies to better prepare lawsuits before international courts with demands for Russia to pay full compensation for the destruction caused," said SPF Chairman Rustem Umierov.

As earlier reported, in 2022, the SPF and the Ministry of Economy developed a standard methodology for assessing losses suffered by state and private companies due to Russian aggression.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, DTEK estimates the damage from the Russian missile strikes on the Kyiv Region at UAH 1 billion.