Damages from missile strikes by the occupying country of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv Region amount to UAH 1 billion.

Director general of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids Vitalii Shayda said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"To date, we have already invested UAH 300 million from the 2022 investment program, but the sources of financing are not able to cover all needs. In general, the level of losses in the Kyiv Region is estimated at approximately UAH 1 billion, and this figure may change, as the hostilities continue," he said.

Shayda added that UAH 300 million was spent from the program aimed at developing networks, so further international technical assistance and investments are needed by DREK to continue improving the quality and reliability of electricity supply in the region.

He noted that both the state and international partners helped with equipment for the restoration of power grids.

"We received help from the international community in the amount of about UAH 50 million. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration also helped us with technical assistance for the reconstruction of the region. Part of the money went from our 2022 investment program for reconstruction. However, we understand that this is only the first stage of work - the return light to the residents of the Kyiv Region. We still have work ahead of us to restore the reliability of electricity supply - this is the restoration of backup power schemes, etc.," Shayda said.

The director general of the company added that these works will cost approximately UAH 600-700 million and DTEK is counting on the help of international partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the war, the Russian invaders damaged 10,000 km of power lines, which is equivalent to the distance from Ukraine to Los Angeles in the USA.

On March 28-29, DTEK Energy Holding restored electricity supply to more than 100,000 consumers in the Kyiv Region.