Ukraine has received EUR 189.32 million from the World Bank.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The general fund of the state budget of Ukraine received EUR 189.32 million of financing from the World Bank.

Funds were provided on preferential terms from the International Development Association (IDA).

This loan was provided within the framework of the Agreement on the financing of the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) in Ukraine project between Ukraine and the International Development Association (IDA).

The loan repayment period from IDA is 10 years with a 4-year grace period.

The funds will be used to partially reimburse state budget expenses made to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and pedagogical workers for February 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, grant funds in the amount of USD 1.25 billion from the United States of America were received to the state budget of Ukraine.

Today, Ukraine is implementing a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association entitled Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) totaling USD 16.5 billion and EUR 1.4 billion (IBRD loans, IDA loans, grants from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund).